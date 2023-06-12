Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

