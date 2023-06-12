Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 11,048 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.79. 304,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,997. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,914 shares of company stock worth $10,109,302. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

