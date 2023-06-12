Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 11,428 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5,657.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 144,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

