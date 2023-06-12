Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 14,693.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 333,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 331,034 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,829,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,874 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.84. 358,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,263. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

