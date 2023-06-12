Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 186 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.39. 517,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

