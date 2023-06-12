Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,991 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,362 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.72.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.63. The company had a trading volume of 801,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,599. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

