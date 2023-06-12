Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,830 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 32,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

