Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3,062.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $28.02. 14,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $418.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $95.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Carriage Services

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,491.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,209 shares of company stock valued at $116,969 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

