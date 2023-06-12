Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 544,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

