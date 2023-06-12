Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DAL traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,288,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.