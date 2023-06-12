Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 142 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Solar by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.24. The stock had a trading volume of 663,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,535. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.