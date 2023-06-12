Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pool by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,062. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.56.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.