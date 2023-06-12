Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,260 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 293,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,053. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

