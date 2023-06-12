Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,492. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

