Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.78 on Monday, reaching $302.41. 300,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

