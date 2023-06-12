Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBO stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $57.59. 81,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $57.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

