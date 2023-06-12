Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 276,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

