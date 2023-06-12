Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

