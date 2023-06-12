Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.16. 110,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $144.56. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.