Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 386,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $25.32. 459,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

