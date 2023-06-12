Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

