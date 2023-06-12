Bessemer Group Inc. Has $548,000 Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 369,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $93.07. The company had a trading volume of 170,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.76. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

