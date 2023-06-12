Bessemer Group Inc. Has $623,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,202,488 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,688,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Match Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Match Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. 1,945,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

