Bessemer Group Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.03. 41,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,947. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

