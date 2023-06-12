Bessemer Group Inc. Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,020,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,199,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

