Bessemer Group Inc. Has $780,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

