Bessemer Group Inc. Has $786,000 Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,460. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

