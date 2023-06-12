Bessemer Group Inc. Has $841,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Insider Activity at Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.