Bessemer Group Inc. Has $843,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,393 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 1,309,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,228. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.