Bessemer Group Inc. Has $868,000 Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,209,000 after buying an additional 640,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 905,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,803. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

