Bessemer Group Inc. Has $912,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.73. 334,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

