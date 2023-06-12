Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. 706,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,632. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

