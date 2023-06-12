Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $37.52. 1,560,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

