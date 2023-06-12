Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $682,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $325.17. 90,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,490. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $327.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,019.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,106. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.67.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.