Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 316,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

