Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,175,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,061,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,665,000 after acquiring an additional 431,030 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after acquiring an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 310,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,474. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

