Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,842,866. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

