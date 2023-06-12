Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,167. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.