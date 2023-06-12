Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 6,235 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 418.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 48,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. 117,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

