Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 946 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.62. 578,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.67. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.