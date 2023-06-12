Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 215,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

