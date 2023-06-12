Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SCI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,582. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

