Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after buying an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after buying an additional 99,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,702,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. 174,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,544. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.