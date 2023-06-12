Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,480,000 after acquiring an additional 171,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,128,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Stock Down 0.0 %

Vistra stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.81. 630,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,345. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James A. Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,156,770.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

