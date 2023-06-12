Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,172,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,751,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.80. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

