Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.72. 370,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

