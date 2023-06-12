Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 133,137 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 133,137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,589 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 54,238 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.74. 94,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.