Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 14,301 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,540,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 351,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

