Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,046 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 121,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,985,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,895. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

