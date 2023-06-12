Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,679,000 after buying an additional 470,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,168,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.75. 466,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,573. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

